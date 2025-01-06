Estime rushed the ball 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

Estime logged double-digit carries for the second time in his rookie season, though he arguably worked behind both Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams. Of Estime's 12 carries, 10 came in the fourth quarter with the Broncos up by at least four scores. Barring a similar game script -- which would come as a shock -- in Denver's wild-card round matchup against the Bills, Estime isn't likely to play a significant role in the offense.