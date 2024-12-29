Estime rushed the ball nine times for 24 yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.

Estime earned nine carries for the second consecutive week, finishing second narrowly behind Jaleel McLaughlin for touches out of the backfield. He had difficulty finding running room, as his longest rush went for just six yards and was held for two yards or fewer on four of his nine carries. While Estime seems to have established a role in the Denver offense, his fantasy appeal remains limited in the split backfield.