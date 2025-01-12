Estime (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills.

Estime's inactive status comes as a bit of a surprise considering he recorded at least nine touches in each of the final three games of the regular season and has contributed on special teams. However, Estime will be the odd man out of the Broncos' backfield due to Tyler Badie (back) returning from injured reserve. Denver will go with a three-man backfield of Jaleel McLaughlin, Javonte Williams and Badie for Sunday's playoff game.