Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Officially questionable
Callahan (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Callahan has been absent for the first two weeks of the season and is in danger of missing his third. He was limited at practice all week and projects to be a game-time decision. Should he ultimately remain sidelined, De'Vante Bausby figures to again see an increased role.
