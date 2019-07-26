Head coach Vic Fangio said Howard (ankle) will be out at least a couple of weeks, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Howard had to be carted off the practice field Thursday after sustaining the injury during red-zone drills. The injury comes at a bad time for the 24-year-old, as he tries to make Denver's active roster after not playing in the NFL last season.

