Sutton is still unhappy with his contract and suggested Tuesday that he might consider holding out from training camp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

It would be unusual for a player to report to June minicamp (the first mandatory team activities of the year) and then hold out for the start of training camp. Sutton revealed earlier this week that he had minor ankle surgery in the offseason and was away from the team during OTAs as a result, but it sounds like displeasure with his contract may also have been a factor. While most of his Tuesday comments reflected optimism about eventually reaching an agreement, Sutton also said negotiations "are at a stalemate in a sense.". He has two years remaining on his contract, scheduled for $13.6 million in compensation this season ($2 million) and $14 million next year (none guaranteed). Sutton's comments suggest he wants a contract extension, but it won't be shocking if he ultimately settles for an adjustment that adds guaranteed money without adding years. Meanwhile, there's no indication of his ankle still being a problem.