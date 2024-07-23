With regard to Sutton's status for training camp, coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday that the wideout will "be here and ready to go," Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

There had been some speculation that Sutton's contract status could impact his training camp participation, but it appears as though Denver's top wide receiver will be out there with his teammates once practices commence. As the coming season approaches, Sutton tops a wide receiver corps that no longer includes Jerry Jeudy, which sets the stage for Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Troy Franklin to compete for slotting behind Sutton as the summer progresses.