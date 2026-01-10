Sanders (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders, a 2023 third-round pick from Arkansas, was sidelined for the entire regular season due to a foot injury sustained in training camp. However, it now appears he could return for the Broncos' playoff run. If activated to the active roster prior to Denver's divisional round matchup next weekend, Sanders will likely operate as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers.