The Broncos will place Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, ruling him out for four games with the expectation he'll be be ready to play Week 5, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Broncos GM George Paton said he expects the rookie tight end to be "100 percent" healthy after the four-game minimum on IR. It's not the start to his career many hoped for when rumors emerged from OTAs of Dulcich seeing work with the starters, but it does seem he'll have chance to contribute some this year. The hamstring injury cost him most of training camp and all of the preseason, after initially being an issue at spring practices.