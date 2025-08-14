Junior suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's training camp practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The 2022 sixth-rounder will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but he's in danger of missing Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Junior signed with the Broncos on Sunday after being waived by the Packers one week prior, and he's aiming to earn a spot on Denver's 53-man roster in a depth role in a secondary.