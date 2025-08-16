Broncos' Gregory Junior: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Junior (hamstring) reverted to injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Junior signed with the Broncos on Aug. 10, but he suffered a hamstring injury during practice just a few days later and was subsequently waived with an injury designation. No team claimed him off waivers, so Junior has been placed on IR. He'll consequently miss the entire 2025 season unless he's able to work out an injury settlement with Denver.