Gregory Junior: Stint with Denver over
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Broncos waived Junior (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Denver waived Junior with an injury designation after he suffered a hamstring injury during a training camp practice a little more than a week ago, but at that time, he reverted to the injured reserve list. This time, he's in line to become a free agent if he's not claimed by another team during the current waiver period.