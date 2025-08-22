The Broncos waived Junior (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Denver waived Junior with an injury designation after he suffered a hamstring injury during a training camp practice a little more than a week ago, but at that time, he reverted to the injured reserve list. This time, he's in line to become a free agent if he's not claimed by another team during the current waiver period.