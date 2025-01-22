Strnad logged 73 total tackles (48 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and three passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The 28-year-old from Wake Forest had the most productive season of his NFL career in 2024, setting new career highs in tackles, sacks and passes defended while playing 647 defensive snaps. Strnad filled in for the injured Alex Singleton (knee) with Denver's first-team defense, starting nine games this season. Following Strnad's best year as a pro, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's likely to serve as the Broncos' top reserve inside linebacker again if he returns to Denver in 2025.