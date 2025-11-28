Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Ready for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (pectoral) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Surtain capped off the week with two full practices Thursday and Friday and is ready to go for Sunday night's primetime matchup with the Commanders. The outside cornerback missed just one defensive snap in eight weeks of play before his early exit versus the Cowboys in Week 8. The return of the star will bolster an already strong Broncos defense as they attempt to secure a high seed in the AFC.
