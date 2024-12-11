Tillman (concussion) is slated to return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman has missed the past two games, but after not practicing last week the wideout's return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Tillman's potential return arrives at an opportune time, with fellow key pass catcher David Njoku dealing with a hamstring issue that could impact his Week 15 status.