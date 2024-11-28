Tillman (concussion) was deemed a non-participant in practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman's DNP isn't a surprise, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the wideout is still in concussion protocol. Tillman has an extra day to clear the league's five-step protocol with Cleveland playing against Denver on Monday Night Football, but his status is nonetheless in doubt for that contest. If Tillman can't suit up against the Broncos, Elijah Moore could get more targets and Jamari Thrash could log more snaps on offense.