Randall made three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens.

The Browns threw together a solid game plan to contain Lamar Jackson, including a safety blitz where Randall took him down for his first career sack. His IDP value remains low with just seven tackles through two games.

