Browns' Damarious Randall: Solid in return
Randall made three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens.
The Browns threw together a solid game plan to contain Lamar Jackson, including a safety blitz where Randall took him down for his first career sack. His IDP value remains low with just seven tackles through two games.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Will miss second straight game•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Out with concusson•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Injury status clarified•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4