Bell was given his most significant work of camp to date Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Bell's activity included multiple red zone targets from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is the leader of the first team offense for now. The rookie receiver's introduction to camp was delayed by a foot injury, and Bell was held out of last week's preseason game. His increased workload is a sign that's he's close or at full speed. Bell is expected to work on the first team during joint practices with the Eagles on Thursday and Friday, before the two teams meet Sunday in each club's second preseason match.