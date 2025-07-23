The Browns moved Bell (hip/undisclosed) to the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bell dislocated his right hip in mid-September last year and ended the campaign on IR. He didn't participate in OTAs while continuing to recover from the issue, but it's telling that he was placed on the NFI list -- which is used for players dealing with injuries not suffered in practices or games -- rather than the PUP list. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the issue that landed Bell on the NFI list isn't clear, and he may not be available soon.