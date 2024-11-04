Moore caught three of nine targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers.

Moore has received healthy target volume the last three weeks, averaging nine per contest, and he's amassed 154 yards during that stretch. That increased workload was expected after the Browns traded Amari Cooper (wrist), but so far Moore hasn't capitalized. Outside of a few random efforts during his 26-game stay in Cleveland, he's been unremarkable. The wide receiver is in the final year of a two-year contract and could be a candidate to be dealt with the NFL trade deadline looming Tuesday.