Moore secured two of five targets for 21 yards in the Browns' 24-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson's ascension to the starting quarterback job didn't really do any Browns pass catchers any favors with the exception of David Njoku, as is evident in Moore's pedestrian receiving line. The fourth-year pro actually outpaced Jerry Jeudy, who'd been on a torrid pace with Jameis Winston (shoulder) under center, by two targets and one receiving yard Sunday, but that didn't amount to any tangible fantasy value. Moore could be headed to even more unremarkable numbers in Week 17 when the Dolphins come to town, due both to Miami's talented secondary and the fact Cedric Tillman (concussion) may be ready to return to action.