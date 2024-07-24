The Browns placed Newsome (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

The fourth-year cornerback seems to be dealing with a hamstring issue, but he's still eligible to practice or play at any point throughout the preseason despite his placement on the active/non-football injury list. Newsome is coming off the best season of his young career in 2023, appearing in 14 games and recording 49 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, while also defending 14 passes, with two interceptions. Expect the Northwestern product to play another pivotal role in the Browns' secondary once he returns to full health.