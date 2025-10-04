site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Jack Conklin: Questionable for Week 5
Conklin (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Conklin has missed the Browns' past three games. Cornelius Lucas has been filling in at right tackle in Conklin's absence.
