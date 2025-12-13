Conklin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Conklin will miss a second consecutive game while in the league's concussion protocol. He has not progressed enough in the protocol to return to practice, which jeopardizes his chances of playing Week 16 against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21. KT Leveston will likely start at right tackle in Conklin's absence.