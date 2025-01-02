Akins is expected to serve as the Browns' starting tight end Saturday in Baltimore with David Njoku (knee) ruled out for the season finale, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Njoku was sidelined for last Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins, Akins saw an expanded profile on offense. He played 44 of the Browns' 79 snaps on offense in the loss, finishing with six catches for 49 yards on eight targets. Given that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) dropped back a whopping 48 times in Week 17, Akins' eight targets could be more difficult to replicate in Week 18 if the heavily-favored Ravens are able to dominate the time of possession and keep the clock moving. Akins will also be working with a new starting quarterback in the finale, as Bailey Zappe is getting the nod over Thompson-Robinson.