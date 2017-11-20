Browns' Josh Gordon: Will practice Wednesday
Gordon (suspension) worked out with the Browns' quarterbacks Monday and will take part in the team's first official practice of the week Wednesday.
Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, head coach Hue Jackson said that Gordon, who was granted conditional reinstatement from the NFL earlier this month, has done "everything we've asked him to do thus far" and is closing in on a return to the 53-man roster for the final five games of the Browns' season. Assuming Gordon isn't dramatically behind the rest of his teammates from a conditioning standpoint while he takes part in practices the next two weeks, he should be activated for the Week 13 matchup with the Chargers and make his first NFL appearance since December 2014. That lengthy layoff makes it difficult to forecast to what extent Gordon will be involved in the passing game once he's activated, but his outstanding production in past seasons might be enough to justify stashing him in leagues where he's still siting on the waiver wire.
