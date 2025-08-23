Strong left Saturday's preseason game against the Rams to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Browns played their healthy starters, with Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford sharing backfield work on the first two drives before Strong came on for the third series. If a concussion is confirmed, Strong will have 15 days to clear protocol before a Week 1 opener against Cincinnati on Sun., Sept. 7. He's unlikely to be any higher than third on the depth chart even if he makes it back quickly and fellow running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned.