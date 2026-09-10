Strong, who is on Green Bay's practice squad, is currently managing a hamstring issue, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Strong had been a candidate to be elevated for the Packers' season opener Sunday versus Minnesota since Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but that's presumably no longer in play. It's not clear how severe Strong's injury is, and given that Jacobs could be out multiple games, Strong could still be a gameday practice-squad elevation down the line once he gets healthy.