Strong reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Strong was brought up to the Packers' active roster Saturday to give the team additional depth in the backfield. However, he ended up being a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the Broncos after Josh Jacobs (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (illness) were cleared to play. Strong hasn't played a single regular-season snap despite being elevated from the practice squad three times, and he won't be allowed to play for Green Bay for the rest of 2025 unless he's signed to the active roster.