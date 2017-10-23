DeValve snagged two of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.

If there's anything to be said about DeValve's season, it's that he's maintained consistency week in and week out. The 24-year-old's two-catch performance Sunday was his sixth contest in which he's had at least two receptions, and now has 16 on the year for 194 yards and a touchdown.