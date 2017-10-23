Browns' Seth DeValve: Typical performance Sunday
DeValve snagged two of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.
If there's anything to be said about DeValve's season, it's that he's maintained consistency week in and week out. The 24-year-old's two-catch performance Sunday was his sixth contest in which he's had at least two receptions, and now has 16 on the year for 194 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Omitted from injury report•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sustains shoulder injury in Week 6•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Three catches in Week 5•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sees five targets versus Colts•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Totals 61 yards versus Ravens•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Targeted five times Sunday•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...