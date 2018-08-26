DeValve (quad) worked out on the side of practice Sunday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve has yet to see the field in a preseason tilt due to his quad injury, but his work Sunday seems to indicate he's progressing in his recovery. He's likely competing for the final tight end spot on the active roster and will be hoping to show his worth in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.