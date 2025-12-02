Winfield recorded seven total tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Winfield finished second on the team in takedowns behind linebacker SirVocea Dennis (11), but his most notable play of the day came in the first quarter, picking off Jacoby Brissett on a pass intended for wideout Michael Wilson. The safety is now up to 63 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, two of which are interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 12 games this season.