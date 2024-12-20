Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that he expects Otton (knee) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Dallas, according to The Pewter Report.

Otton handled his usual, near-every-down role in last week's win over the Chargers but then missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. River Wells of Bucs Gameday spotted Otton at practice Friday, albeit with a large brace over his injured left knee. The Buccaneers figure to list their starting tight end as questionable on the final injury report unless he emerges from practice with a setback.