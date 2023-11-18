Davis (toe) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 game against the 49ers.
Davis missed last week's game against the Titans but got in a week of full practices leading up to Sunday's contest, putting him on track to return for a matchup with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.
