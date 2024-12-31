McLaughlin converted field-goal attempts of 23 and 34 yards and connected on all four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' offense was impressively efficient throughout Sunday's lopsided victory, but McLaughlin was the beneficiary in the form of a couple of short field-goal tries on the rare occasions Baker Mayfield didn't cap off a possession with a touchdown pass. With his third straight perfect tally on field goals, McLaughlin is now sitting on a 93.3 percent success rate in that department for the season, just two-tenths of a percentage point behind last season's career-best figure heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Saints.