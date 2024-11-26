McLaughlin connected on his only field-goal attempt (23 yards) and made three of four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

McLaughlin drilled a chip shot field-goal try early in the second quarter but went on to miss his second PAT attempt of the season following Baker Mayfield's 10-yard touchdown run just before halftime. McLaughlin pushed his success rate on field goals to a career-best 94.4 percent with Sunday's sole make, and he could be in for an even busier afternoon in a Week 13 road matchup against the vulnerable Panthers defense.