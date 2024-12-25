Izien (pectoral) was estimated as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Izien posted a season-high 13 tackles Sunday against Dallas, but it appears he also suffered a pec injury. His likelihood of missing the Week 17 contest against Carolina on Sunday should become clearer as the practice week progresses. Tampa Bay could be very thin at the safety position with Antoine Winfield (knee), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Kaevon Merriweather (knee) and Jordan Whitehead (pectoral-IR) also dealing with injuries.