The Buccaneers placed Izien (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Izien suffered a pectoral injury during the Buccaneers' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, and it appears severe enough for him to warrant a multi-week absence. He is required to miss at least the next four games, which means he won't be eligible to return from IR until the NFC Conference Championship, assuming Tampa Bay makes it that far. With his 2024 regular-season over, Izien will finish with 75 tackles (48 solo), three pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games. Izien's loss is a blow to the Bucs' secondary, but the good news for Tampa Bay is that Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and could be activated ahead of Sunday's NFC South clash against the Panthers.