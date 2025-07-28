Walker was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday and will be sidelined for the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder injured his knee during Friday's training camp practice, and further tests found a tear in his ACL. It's a brutal blow for Walker, who was expected to serve in a key rotational role at outside linebacker after impressing throughout OTAs and minicamp, but he'll have to wait until 2026 to make his professional debut. Walker's absence opens the door for Warren Peeples and Jose Ramirez to compete for a spot on the Bucs' 53-man roster.