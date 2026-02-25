Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that Walker (knee - ACL) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After being selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of last April's NFL Draft, Walker missed all of his would-be rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. It sounds like he's progressed well in his recovery, though Licht's comments don't make it clear if Walker will participate in OTAs. Regardless, the Central Arkansas product is in line to make his NFL debut in 2026 and could serve in a key rotational role.