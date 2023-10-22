Wells (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
A healthy inactive for the second week in a row, Wells appears to have been surpassed by Payne Durham as Tampa Bay's No. 3 tight end. While playing limited snaps in each of the Buccaneers' first four games, Wells recorded two receptions for minus-10 yards.
