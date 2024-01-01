The Buccaneers reverted Wells to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wells played in Tampa Bay's first four games of the campaign before being waived and subsequently landing on the team's practice squad. He was elevated ahead of Sunday's loss to New Orleans and played four offensive snaps without logging any stats. Wells' opportunity in that contest came as a result of Ko Kieft sitting out due to a shoulder injury, and Wells' chance of being elevated again for the Week 18 regular-season finale likely depends upon whether Kieft is able to return.