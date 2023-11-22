Wells was waived by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Wells has been a healthy scratch for the Bucs' the previous six weeks. He will presumably land back on the practice squad assuming he clears waivers. From there, he would be available to provide depth at tight end if needed.
