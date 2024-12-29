McMillan brought in all five targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns and rushed once for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie wideout continued his impressive late-season run with his fifth and sixth touchdown receptions over the last four contests. McMillan hit pay dirt from 10 and 16 yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, and he finished second in catches and targets to Mike Evans on the afternoon. McMillan has five catches in three consecutive contests heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Saints.