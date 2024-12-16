McMillan had five receptions (on six targets) for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-17 blowout win over the Chargers.

McMillan followed up his breakout performance against Las Vegas in Week 14 with another gem against Los Angeles on Sunday. The speedy rookie is coming into his own as the No. 2 option behind star wideout Mike Evans (9-159-2). McMillan has racked up 134 yards and three touchdowns over his last two contests. The third-round selection has leapfrogged his way from fantasy afterthought to a potential playoff hero for managers across all formats. McMillan can really put his name on the map under the bright lights in Dallas when the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 16.