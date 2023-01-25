Dean finished the 2022 regular season with 57 tackles (45 solo), two interceptions and six additional defensed passes across 15 games.

Dean recorded multiple interceptions for the third time in his first four seasons. while his tackle tally was the second highest of his career. Dean also conceded a sub-50.0 percent completion rate in primary coverage (45.0) for the second straight season, and his overall body of work should be solid enough to serve him well as he potentially heads into the open market at the start of the new league year.