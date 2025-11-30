Dean (hip) is active for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Dean missed the Buccaneers' last two games due to a hip injury. He has been cleared to return Sunday after ending the week with back-to-back full practices, which means Kindle Vildor will likely revert to a rotational role at corner in Week 13. Dean has posted 28 tackles (24 solo), six pass defenses (two interceptions and a pick-six) and two forced fumbles through nine regular-season games.