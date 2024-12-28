The Buccaneers activated Whitehead (pectoral) off injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Whitehead has been on injured reserve during the Bucs' last four games due to a pectoral injury that he suffered in Week 12 against the Giants. He was a full participant in practice all week, and while he remains questionable to play against the Panthers on Sunday, his activation off IR indicates that he is on track to play. If Whitehead is indeed active, he would reclaim his starting spot at strong safety while Mike Edwards reverts to a depth role.