The injury Whitehead suffered in an automobile accident Saturday is considered neck-related, though the issue is not believed to be a long-term concern, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead sustained the injury while driving to the Buccaneers' practice facility early Saturday and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list later in the day, bringing an end to his 2024 season. While Whitehead's long-term prognosis is promising, his absence for Week 18 and a potential playoff run is another big hit to an injury-ravaged Tampa Bay secondary. The Buccaneers currently have three other defensive backs on injured reserve and have ruled out starting cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) and starting safety Antoine Winfield (knee) for Sunday's game against the Saints.