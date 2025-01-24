Hall posted 28 tackles (17 solo), including 5.5 sacks, one defensed pass and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

The third-year pro set new career highs in tackles and sacks despite his 511 snaps on defense representing a 10-play downturn from 2023. Hall served as the starting right defensive end in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme throughout the 2024 season, but he topped 40 snaps just twice. Hall did head into the offseason with a head of steam after posting a season-high seven tackles across 32 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders, and he's slated to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 at a cap hit of just under $3 million unless he receives an extension this offseason.